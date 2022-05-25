Andhra Pradesh: Heavy police force deployed in Konaseema's Amalapuram amid protests over changing of district name

Heavy police force was deployed in Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram town in Konaseema amid protests by residents over changing of district name to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. So far the police has arrested 46 people in connection with yesterday's large-scale violence in which houses of a minister and MLA were set afire.

Police tightened the security with the deployment of additional forces called from various districts to prevent further flare-up amid reports of more groups planning protests in support of the government proposal to rename the district.

The protesters indulged in violence at several places, pelting stones on police and setting fire to vehicles. They also torched the houses of state minister P.Viswaroop and Member of Legislative Assembly Satish. Dozens of people including policemen were injured in the violence.

Amid reports that the groups, which favour renaming of the district, are planning counter protests, additional forces were rushed to the violence-hit town to beef up security. Police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, banning meetings and rallies.

Andhra Pradesh | Heavy police force deployed in Amalapuram town in Konaseema amid protests by residents over changing of district name. Several had resorted to stone-pelting and set fire to vehicles targeting police, MLA's house. At least 20 policemen were also injured. pic.twitter.com/KTGW1cm4Fa — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Buses coming to the town have been cancelled. Police were keeping a tight vigil on the roads leading to the town to prevent any possible protests. The mobile phone service, which was snapped to stop further spread of the violence on Tuesday, was yet to be fully restored.

Hundreds of youth had participated in the protest called by the KSS on Tuesday. While police allowed a delegation to meet the district collector and submit the representation, a large number of protesters took to the streets and resorted to violence.

The Konaseema district was carved out from East Godavari with Amalapuram as its headquarters.

It was one of the 13 districts created on April 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 26.

Following demands from various sections, the state government on May 18 issued a notification inviting objections and suggestions on the proposal to rename the Konaseema district after Dr Ambedkar. It sought suggestions and objections from the people residing within Konaseema.

(with agency inputs)