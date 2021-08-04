Andhra Pradesh govt suspends 3 finance dept officials for 'leaking' confidential info to media

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday placed three officers of the Finance Department under suspension, alleging that they leaked "sensitive and confidential" information to the media.

Principal Finance Secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat issued orders suspending Assistant Secretary N Venkateswarlu and Section Officers K Vara Prasad and D Sreenu Babu from service based on a report submitted by Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement K V Rajendranath Reddy.

"The government had ordered a vigilance enquiry in the light of series of news items published continuously against the government in newspapers, leading to suspicion regarding the leakage of sensitive and confidential information, which were misrepresented and twisted to malign the government and cause undue panic in the public," Rawat said in three separate orders.

He said information regarding government guarantees has also been leaked to the media by Vara Prasad.