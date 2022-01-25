Andhra Pradesh Government protecting anti-nationalists, says MoS V Muraleedharan

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government has been protecting anti-nationalists and arresting those protecting the law of land.

He further alleged that Andhra Pradesh has been suffering from the misrule and corruption of the government in power but now the law and order was in peril.

His statement came in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy who was arrested in a communal clash recently that took place in Atmakur in connection with the construction of a mosque.

"Srikanth Reddy went to Atmakur not to create any violence. He did not go to instigate the mob. He went because there was an unlawful construction. The local authority did not give permission for the construction due to which the local people raised objections there. He went there to inquire about that, with the permission of the police. The SP was given advance information about his visit," Muraleedharan told media persons after he visited the central prison where BJP leaders B Srikanth Reddy and BJP district president Nandyal are lodged.

"With SP's permission, the visit was taken. After that, a mob attacked him. His vehicle was set on fire. He escaped, otherwise, he would have been killed. I suspect that there was a conspiracy to kill him. But, what did the Jagan Mohan Reddy government do? The government arrested a person, who was trying to bring out those who were doing illegal activities. The government is protecting those who have violated the law, who was involved in anti-national law. That is why the government should correct it. It is not the first incident." he added.

The Minister stated, "During last three years, the people of AP have been suffering from the misrule and corruption of the government in power. But now, it has gone to the level of law and order. The people who have respect for the law are suffering and those who are breaking the law are getting protection in Andhra Pradesh." "Government should congratulate Srikanth Reddy, instead he is in jail. I demand, free Srikanth Reddy, withdraw the cases on him, book the cases on culprits. That needs to be inquired," he added.

"The BJP leaders were not allowed to enter Atmakur, whereas the YSRCP leaders were allowed to go. Are the BJP leaders not part of India? The CM has taken an oath in the name of the Constitution to uphold the Constitution," he stated.

"In the Kurnool and nearby areas, the terrorist activities and Islamic fundamentalistic activities are happening. Such people are involved in anti-national activities. This place became a breeding ground for that. The SDPI and Popular Front of India, are involved in violence. In Kerala, two people were killed by these people. They are against the Constitution. But they were protected by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government," he further stated.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:25 AM IST