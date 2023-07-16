Andhra Pradesh: Gang Loots ₹10 Lakh From Man By Tricking Him With ₹20 Note; Watch Viral Video |

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident which looks like a scene from a movie, a daring cash theft took place in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, leaving a clerk robbed of Rs. 10 lakhs. The police, upon reviewing CCTV footage, concluded that the theft was a keenly planned operation carried out by a gang of cunning thieves.

Victim Withdrew the Money For His Employer

According to reports, Haribabu, a clerk employed at a pepper merchant in Bradipet, was asked by his employer to withdraw a large sum of money. Obliging the request, Haribabu headed to the Lakshmipuram HDFC Bank in Guntur to withdraw Rs. 10 lakhs. Little did he know that this incident would turn into a harrowing ordeal.

As Haribabu completed the withdrawal, he carefully placed the cash in a bag and prepared to ride back on his bike. Having no knowledge that a gang of thieves had been keenly planning this theft, he continued his way back. The thieves however arrived on bikes, ready to execute their daring plan.

The Perfect Robbery

With the cash bag securely placed on the bike, one of the cunning culprits approached Haribabu and simply dropped a Rs. 20 note, pretending it was an accident. Seizing the opportunity, Haribabu picked up the note, unaware that this was all part of a distraction. As he focused on the dropped money, another thief swooped in from behind, snatching the cash bag within mere seconds, disappearing like a scene from a thrilling movie.

Ready to start his bike once more, Haribabu was shocked to find the cash bag missing. He immediately realized that he had fallen victim to a well-planned heist, executed with precision by the crafty thieves.

Complaint Registered In The Matter

Haribabu then reported the incident to the Pattabhipuram police, providing details of the theft carried out according to a calculated plan. He revealed that the stolen bag contained Rs. 10 lakhs. Police immediately initiated an investigation, examining the bank and nearby CCTV cameras for crucial evidence.

The investigation showed masked individuals surveilling the bank before the theft. Local police authorities named a suspect, Chaka, who played a pivotal role in swiftly escaping with the stolen cash bag, executing the plan with precision. Authorities assured the victim that the accused would be apprehended without delay.

