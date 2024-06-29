 Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen & Police Rescue 40-Year-Old Woman Attempting Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari River In Rajahmundry
Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen & Police Rescue 40-Year-Old Woman Attempting Suicide By Jumping Into Godavari River In Rajahmundry

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh): In a coordinated effort, fishermen and police rescued a 40-year-old woman who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, police said on Saturday.

Officials On The Suicide Attempt

According to officials, Dudala Nagalakshmi attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the road-cum-rail bridge following a family dispute.

As Nagalakshmi leaped into the river, an urgent call from unknown persons prompted an immediate response from the Rajahmundry Two Town Police.

article-image

A team of police, including Sub-Inspector Rattaiah and Constable Leela Kumar, rushed to the scene and sought the help of local fishermen. The fishermen, arriving quickly by boat, managed to rescue the struggling woman safely from the river.

The police then took Nagalakshmi to the station, and after counselling handed her over to her relatives.

