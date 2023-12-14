Andhra Pradesh Fire: Patients Trapped After Massive Blaze Erupts At Indus Hospital in Vizag; Visuals Surface

Patients Trapped After Massive Fire Erupts At Indus Hospital in Vizag | Twitter

Visakhapatnam, December 14: A fire broke out at the Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and several patients were reportedly trapped inside. Four fire tenders are at the site to douse the blaze and firefighting personnel, police and other rescue workers were engaged in evacuation and rescue operations.

40 patients were shifted to other hospitals

About 40 patients were shifted to other hospitals and further details were awaited. The fire reportedly started from the first floor of the hospital located at Jagadamba Circle in the port city.

Major fire mishap in Indus Hospital near Jagadamba junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Fire tenders were pressed into service and patients were safely taken out of the hospital. Smoke is still billowing from the hospital.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Senior police officials rushed to the scene and were supervising evacuation and rescue operations.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out on the second floor of Indus Hospitals in Visakhapatnam. Fire tenders are present at the spot. All patients have been evacuated safely.

More details awaited



More details awaited pic.twitter.com/6RfkBgAiJ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023