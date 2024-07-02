 Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Refuses To Take Salary Citing Lack Of Funds
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Refuses To Take Salary Citing Lack Of Funds

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Refuses To Take Salary Citing Lack Of Funds

The actor-politician further mentioned that officials from the Secretariat came to get his signature on documents related to his salary of Rs 35,000 for attending the House for three days.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
File photo of Pawan Kalyan |

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday said he declined to accept his salary and any special allowances, including new furniture for his office, considering the precarious financial condition of the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that officials at his camp office recently asked him about its renovation and purchase of furniture, but he rejected those privileges.

Read Also
Pawan Kalyan Starts 11-Day Fast For Andhra Pradesh's Prosperity, Will Consume Only Fruits & Milk
article-image

"They (officials) asked what to do about the camp office (renovation) and repairs. I told them not to do anything and leave it alone. I told them not to buy any new furniture and I will bring it on my own if it is needed," said Kalyan, addressing a meeting after he participated in the welfare pension disbursal programme.

Read Also
VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In...
article-image

The actor-politician further mentioned that officials from the Secretariat came to get his signature on documents related to his salary of Rs 35,000 for attending the House for three days.

However, he told them that he could not take the salary.Kalyan claimed that the Panchayat Raj Department, which he heads as a minister, lacked adequate funds, prompting him to deny these privileges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Refuses To Take Salary Citing Lack Of Funds

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Refuses To Take Salary Citing Lack Of Funds

Vijay Mallya Faces New Legal Action As CBI Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant In ₹141.91 Crore Loan...

Vijay Mallya Faces New Legal Action As CBI Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant In ₹141.91 Crore Loan...

Chhattisgarh: Chaitanya School, Private School Association Accuses Congress Leader Vikas Of...

Chhattisgarh: Chaitanya School, Private School Association Accuses Congress Leader Vikas Of...

'Would Be Happy...Will Wait For Gaganyaan To Be Ready For That Day': ISRO Chief Somanath Replies To...

'Would Be Happy...Will Wait For Gaganyaan To Be Ready For That Day': ISRO Chief Somanath Replies To...

Rajasthan: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Writes To CM Bhajal Lal Sharma Against Staff Who Prevented...

Rajasthan: Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Writes To CM Bhajal Lal Sharma Against Staff Who Prevented...