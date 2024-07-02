Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Refuses To Take Salary Citing Lack Of Funds

File photo of Pawan Kalyan |

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday said he declined to accept his salary and any special allowances, including new furniture for his office, considering the precarious financial condition of the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that officials at his camp office recently asked him about its renovation and purchase of furniture, but he rejected those privileges.

"They (officials) asked what to do about the camp office (renovation) and repairs. I told them not to do anything and leave it alone. I told them not to buy any new furniture and I will bring it on my own if it is needed," said Kalyan, addressing a meeting after he participated in the welfare pension disbursal programme.

The actor-politician further mentioned that officials from the Secretariat came to get his signature on documents related to his salary of Rs 35,000 for attending the House for three days.

However, he told them that he could not take the salary.Kalyan claimed that the Panchayat Raj Department, which he heads as a minister, lacked adequate funds, prompting him to deny these privileges.