e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh: Debt takes 3 lives, weaver family commits suicide in Krishna district

ANI
File

File

Advertisement

After failing to repay loans taken at high interest rates, three members of a weaver's family in Andhra Pradesh's Pedana in Krishna district hanged themselves at their home, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Padmanabham, 52, his wife Naga Leelavathi, 45, and their son Raja Nagendra, 24.A case in the matter has been registered and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.Pedana Sub Inspector, T. Murali reached the crime spot and started the investigation.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, the police official said, "Three people including Kasam Padmanabham, 52, his wife Naga Leelavathi, 45, and their son Raja Nagendra, 24 committed suicide by hanging due to financial problems." Further investigation into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ

Manipur Election 2022: Polling day, counting day, and all you need to know Manipur Election 2022: Polling day, counting day, and all you need to know

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
Advertisement