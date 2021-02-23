Andhra Pradesh: Congress leader and former MP, GV Harsha Kumar rides a camel in protest against rising fuel prices

Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former MP, GV Harsha Kumar protested against the hiking fuel prices in the country by riding a camel from his residence to Rajiv Gandhi Educational Institute in Rajahmundry. His move comes as the prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed in the last few days consecutively. The cost of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 97.34 while that of diesel at Rs 88.44.

Yesterday (22nd February), Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law and businessman, Robert Vadra too had protested against the rising fuel prices in the country by riding a bicycle in the national capital. Vadra cycled from Delhi’s Khan Market to his office to protest against the continuous fuel price hike. Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, he said, "you (PM Modi) must come out from A/C cars and see how people are suffering and perhaps then you'd reduce fuel prices. All he does is blame others (previous governments) for everything and move on".

While on 21st February, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey "every citizen's anguish and deep distress regarding the spiralling fuel and gas prices."