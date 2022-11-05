Andhra Pradesh: Chilling video captures students violent attack on fellow mate, 4 arrested after video went viral

Representative Image | File

Bhimavaram: In a horrific incident, an engineering student was beaten up by fellow students with sticks and PVC pipes and was also allegedly burned with a hot iron box inside the hostel room. Four students of a private engineering college at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh were arrested after a video went viral.

In the video, the victim, Ankit is seen to be pleading and apologising while the assaulters keep hitting him with sticks. His shirt looks torn, and he is asked to take it off.

The victim and all the accused are studying computer science at the SRKR Engineering College, and the incident reportedly took place a couple of days ago.

Four engineering students studying in #SRKR #Engineering College #Bhimavaram #WestGodavari #AP have been arrested for assaulting fellow student inside hostel room with sticks, PVC pipes & branding him on chest with hot iron box even as he is pleading to be spared #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/QeMubMkt7i — rejected guy (@Brother31952713) November 5, 2022

The victim student has been admitted to a hospital with injuries all over his body. There are also branding injuries on his chest and hands.

It is suspected that the four assaulters used an iron box to brand Ankit and also beat him with sticks and PVC pipes, though the reason is unclear.

The college Principal and management are being questioned, though the boys were reportedly staying in a private hostel.