Andhra Pradesh: 8-year-old boy found dead in hostel washroom

Krishna: An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a washroom of BC Welfare Hostel in Challapalli town in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The class 3 child was stabbed in the neck. The police have rushed to the spot.
"The boy is eight years old and cut marks are visible on his neck. The investigation is still in a preliminary stage," said Challapalli Circle Inspector Narayana.
