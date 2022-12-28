Andhra Pradesh: 8 feared dead in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district | Screengrab

8 people have been feared dead in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district, NDTV reported. The victims reportedly fell in an open drainage canal.

As per the report by news agency ANI, a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by Naidu. Injured workers have been admitted to the hospital.

Naidu has cancelled his roadshow, followed by the mishap and rushed to Kandukur area hospital where injured workers are being treated.

Meanwhile, Naidu has announced financial assistance of 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased. His party, TDP will educate the children of the victims in NTR Trust educational institutions.

Andhra Pradesh | Seven TDP workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Nellore district today.



7 people have lost their lives, injured admitted to hospital: Police pic.twitter.com/uqU1j8K66X — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022