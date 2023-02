Andhra Pradesh: 7 labourers asphyxiated while cleaning oil tank in factory

Twitter

Seven workers of an edible oil packaging factory in a village in Andhraโ€™s Kakinada district were asphyxiated on Thursday when they got into an oil tank to clean it, police and district officials said.

๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ธ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐˜, ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—บ

The incident occurred at G Raยญgampet near at 8.30 am when one of the labourers entered the tank to clean it. He slipped and fell into it. To save him, seven people entered the tank. Seven were asphyxiated while one survived. Five of the deceased workers were from Paderu and two were from Peddapuram, police said. They said a four-member committee headed by Joint Collector has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into the mishap and submit a report within three days.

The panel is currently going through the documents and the approval the factory had for running the oil packaging facility. Strict action will be initiated against those responsible for the lapses, officials said.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฅ๐˜€๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ด๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐˜

An ex-gratia of Rs25 lakh has been announced by the state government for the kin of victims while the factory also has been ordered to provide compensation, an official release said.

