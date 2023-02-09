Andhra Pradesh: 7 labourers asphyxiated while cleaning oil tank in factory

Twitter

Seven workers of an edible oil packaging factory in a village in Andhra’s Kakinada district were asphyxiated on Thursday when they got into an oil tank to clean it, police and district officials said.

𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝘁, 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗺

The incident occurred at G Ra­gampet near at 8.30 am when one of the labourers entered the tank to clean it. He slipped and fell into it. To save him, seven people entered the tank. Seven were asphyxiated while one survived. Five of the deceased workers were from Paderu and two were from Peddapuram, police said. They said a four-member committee headed by Joint Collector has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into the mishap and submit a report within three days.

The panel is currently going through the documents and the approval the factory had for running the oil packaging facility. Strict action will be initiated against those responsible for the lapses, officials said.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝘀𝟮𝟱 𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁

An ex-gratia of Rs25 lakh has been announced by the state government for the kin of victims while the factory also has been ordered to provide compensation, an official release said.

