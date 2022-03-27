Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 45 injured in bus accident in Chittoor

At least seven killed and 45 people were injured after a bus accident on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, the incident took place in Bhakarapet in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

The bus fell off a cliff and into a ravine, as a result, seven people died and 45 were injured.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

"The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 08:36 AM IST