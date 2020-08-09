Andhra Pradesh: 10 dead as fire breaks out in Vijayawada hotel dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients

UPDATE - Death toll rises to 10 in the fire that broke out : Vikrant Patil, DCP Vijayawada-II
On Sunday, seven people died after a massive fire broke out at hotel Swarna Palace in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada which was dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients, reported India Today.
The hotel was hired by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.
30 people have been rescued from the hotel. All the rescued have been taken to a nearby hospital.
UPDATE: The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain, said District Collector Mohammad Imtiaz.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire mishap and enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals: Andhra Pradesh CM's Office.