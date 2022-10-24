e-Paper Get App
Andhra Pradesh: 36 e-bikes in motor showroom catches fire

The incident occured in Manam Motors in Palakonda town on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Getty Image
As many as 36 electric bikes were gutted in a huge fire in a motor showroom in Andhra Pradesh's Parvatipuram district, police said.

The incident occured in Manam Motors in Palakonda town in the early hours of Monday.

E-bikes and batteries kept in the showroom for special discounted sale on Diwali were destroyed in the fire.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Officials suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire. Exact cause will be known after investigation, a police officer said.

According to the showroom management, the fire caused a loss of about Rs 50 lakh.

A huge fire in an e-bike showroom in Hyderabad last month had resulted in the death of eight persons. The fire from the showroom located in the basement of a multi-storey building had spread to a hotel on the top floor, killing eight persons and injuring nine others staying in the hotel.

article-image

