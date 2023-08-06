Andhra Pradesh: 3 Youths Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in East Godavari District; Visuals Surface |

Andhra Pradesh: Three college students were killed after the car they were travelling in met with a an accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police told ANI.

It is suspected that the car was being driven at high speed, they said.

According to police, a group of 10 students studying in a private engineering college in nearby Eluru district took a joyride to Maredumilli, a nature hub in East Godavari district with waterfalls and rich biodiversity, on Saturday night.

Past Saturday midnight, their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal at Burugupudi gate in East Godavari district, police added.

Deceased Identified

The deceased were identified as Harshavardhan, Hemant and Uday Kiran, while the remaining occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. Police reached the accident spot and an investigation is on.

Another Accident Reported Today

At least 3 passengers died and over 15 others were injured after the bus they were travelling on plunged into Barkar River in Jharkhand's Giridih on Saturday, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Naman Priyesh, the deputy commissioner of Giridih confirmed the casualties. A rescue operation, involving officials of the district administration and locals, was underway at the scene of the accident.

A video clip of the incident showed the overturned bus in the river, with locals turning on their mobile torches to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

Naman Priyesh, DC, Giridih, said, "Three people have died and over 15 others have been injured in the accident." Earlier, in a post on social media, Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed that the bus was on its way from Ranchi to Giridih when it met with the accident.

