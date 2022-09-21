Andhra Pradesh: 3 people burnt alive in fire in Chittoor's factory | ANI

A massive fire broke out in a paper plate manufacturing factory in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on Tuesday late night. Three people were caught in the fire and were burned alive.

According to Geo TV, the fire broke out at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday due to an electrical short circuit in the two-storey factory located on Rangachari Street.

Andhra Pradesh | A fire broke out in a paper plate manufacturing factory in Chittoor late last night, leading to the death of 3 people



Investigating is underway. Further details are yet to be known. Rescue operations done. Some of the workers taken to hospital: Chittoor Police

The report suggests the deceased have been identified as landlord Bhaskar (65), his son Dili Babu (35), and Balaji (25).

The firefighters and the police reached the site after learning about the accident and began a rescue operation. The injured ones were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chittoor Police have said, "Investigating is underway. Further details are yet to be known. Rescue operations are done. Some of the workers were taken to hospital."

