 Andhra Pradesh: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Collision Between Two Lorries In Chittoor District Results In Fire
Andhra Pradesh: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Collision Between Two Lorries In Chittoor District Results In Fire

Andhra Pradesh: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Collision Between Two Lorries In Chittoor District Results In Fire

Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Representational photo

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Two people died and many were injured in a fire that broke out after a collision between two lorries near Mogal Ghat in Bangarupalem, Chittoor district, police said on Thursday.

Statement Of Bangarupalyem Circle Inspector

Srinivasulu, Bangarupalyem Circle inspector said, "A lorry carrying eucalyptus plants to Bhadrachalam town in Andhra Pradesh had broken down and was stationary at the spot when another lorry rammed it from behind, igniting the flames. Unfortunately, the driver of the stationary lorry who was sleeping underneath succumbed to the fire."

He further informed that fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze.

" The incident has left locals terrified, as it's the latest in a series of road accidents in Bangarupalem, " the officer added.

"Bangarupalem police which are at the scene, registered a case, and are investigating," the police inspector stated.

