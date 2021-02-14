Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed, 4 injured in collision between bus, truck in Kurnool

According to news agency ANI, the accident took place near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district. Giving the details of the accident, Veldurti Sub Inspector Peddaiah Naidu and Krishnagiri sub-inspector Ramanjaneya Reddy told ANI, "The bus was going from Madanapalle village of Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The bus reached Madarpur village at around 3.30 am. The bus went in the wrong direction hit the lorry that was coming from the opposite direction."

"The injured have been admitted to Kurnool Government General Hospital," they added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the bus apparently lost control and the vehicle first crashed against the road median and then rolled to the other side of the road hitting a lorry, a senior police official told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life in the road mishap at Madapuram of Veldurthi Mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned officials to expedite relief work and medical help, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

