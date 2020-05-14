Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to EAM urging direct flights for returnees to state from Gulf

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to arrange for direct flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports to facilitate the safe return of migrant workers stranded in Kuwait and other countries.

The Andhra Chief Minister wrote to the Union Minister with the plea even as he lauded the central government's 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

He requested Jaishankar to talk to Kuwait's High Commissioner and urgently arrange for flights to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Reddy assured that the state government had arranged for testing and quarantine facilities for those who will return to the state.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 under Vande Bharat Mission. The government announced it will bring back 14,800 Indians on 64 flights.

The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16-22 during which 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be operated to bring back Indians from 31 countries.