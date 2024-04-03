Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Offers Namaz After Iftar Party; Video Goes Viral |

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered the maghrib namaz (sunset prayer) after an iftar party he had attended recently. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet showing the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party President bowing down for evening prayers along with the Muslims at the iftar party.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan reddy offered magrib namaz after iftar party pic.twitter.com/gPh7TNOrMm — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 3, 2024

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday attended an Iftar party in Andhra Pradesh as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' ('we are all ready') election campaign bus tour, said a report in PTI.

Jagan Reddy's Statewide Tour

After a one-day hiatus, Reddy resumed his statewide canvassing tour from Sanjeevapuram in Sri Satyasai district, visiting several villages along the way, including Batthulapalli, Mudigubba, Ramapuram, Patnam, Yerradoddi, Kutagula, and Kadiri. On the fifth day of his bus tour, he continued through Motukapalle, Jogannapeta, and S Mulakapalle, concluding the day's journey at Chikatimanipalle.

Reddy refrained from addressing any public meetings on Monday until Kadiri. On Tuesday, he continued his canvassing tour, starting from Chikatimanipalle and passing through Vepurikota, Burrakayalakota Cross, and Gollapalli, before reaching Madanapalle in Annamayya district, where he had plans to hold a public meeting. Further, he proceeded through Nimmanapalli Cross, Boyakonda Cross, Chodepalli, Somala, and conclude the day's journey at Ammagaripalli.

Lok Sabha & Assembly Elections Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13

Reddy's election campaign bus tour spans 21 days, starting from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district and concluding at Icchapuram in Srikakulam district. The elections for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4.