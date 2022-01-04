e-Paper Get App

Bulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other 3 central ministers in Delhi; discusses issues of state in detail

The chief minister also requested the Centre to sanction a six-lane road to decongest traffic in Visakhapatnam and early approval of east bypass road in Vijayawada.
PTI
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | Photo: Twitter Image

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met three central ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, here and discussed in detail the issues of his state, an official statement said.

In an hour-long meeting with Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, Reddy demanded sanctioning of several road projects to the state, including a six-lane road to decongest traffic in Visakhapatnam, it said.

The chief minister discussed the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for developing a national highway from Visakhapatnam Port to Bhogapuram via Rishikonda and Bhimili.

He also informed the meeting that this proposed road will be useful for Visakhapatnam as it will reduce the distance from Visakhapatnam port to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

Further, this road will go close to the beach corridor projects along the coast. The development of this road will improve connectivity to the proposed Bhogapuram International Airport and boost tourism in the region, Reddy added.

The chief minister also requested the Centre to sanction a six-lane road to decongest traffic in Visakhapatnam and early approval of east bypass road in Vijayawada.

Besides, Reddy demanded the extension of a two-lane bypass road — leading to national highway 216 — to a four-lane road to address traffic issues in Baptla Mandal, Guntur district, the statement added.

The Andhra chief minister separately also met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Reddy on the second day of his visit to the national capital plans to meet a few more central ministers later during the day.

On Monday, he had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two central ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

