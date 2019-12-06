Andaman's Aberdeen police station ranked best in the country

Aberdeen Police Station in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the best in the country according to data released by the government.

The annual list of India's top 10 police stations is out.

In second place is Balasinor Police Station in the Mahisagar district of Gujarat, followed by Ajk Burhanpur Station in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ranking of police stations came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the DGPs conference in 2015 in Kutch of Gujarat, had directed that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback, a home ministry statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has noticed that a vast majority of the police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are those located in small towns and rural areas.

Even among those in the top 10, this holds true.

The top ranked police stations beat out 15,579 other Police Stations in the country to secure their ranks. The ranking process took into account how the Station addressed property offences, crimes against women, and crimes against weaker sections of the society.

The other police stations which were selected for their performance were AWPS Theni police station in Tamil Nadu (fourth), Anini in Arunachal Pradesh (fifth), Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi (sixth), Bakani in Rajasthan (seventh), Choppadandi (M) in Telangana (eighth), Bicholim in Goa (ninth) and Bargawa in Madhya Pradesh (10th).

(With inputs from agencies)