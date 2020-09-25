Anantnag Encounter: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with Indian forces

An encounter that broke out in Sirhama in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Thursday continues unabated. According to an update, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed by the Indian forces.

The Chinar Corps Indian Army which is responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley had taken to Twitter several hours earlier, stating that the joint operation had been launched on Thursday evening based on inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," it had tweeted.

While the encounter had begun yesterday, it is only now that further details have become available. "Sirhama encounter update: Two LeT terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.