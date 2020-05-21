Anant Goenka bags IAA 2020 Young Leader Compass Award

The International Advertising Association (IAA) has named Anant Goenka Executive Director- The Indian Express Group, and Mancom Member IAA India Chapter as the recipient of its 2020 "Young Leader Compass Award".

The IAA Compass Awards were set up to recognize IAA members for their leadership and outstanding service and contribution to the IAA ad the Marcom industry.

The IAA Young Leader Compass Award "recognizes individual Young Professionals who are significantly contributing leadership and services in the Young Professionals arena and creating dynamics in the marketing communications industry."

Says Punit Goenka, President of the IAA India Chapter, "It is a matter of pride for us in the India Chapter and in the Marcom industry in India that our member has been selected for this signal honor. I wish Anant all the best".

The award was to be presented at the IAA World Congress St.Petersburg, but since that has been postponed, the presentation details would be communicated soon.

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. lAA is over 75 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.