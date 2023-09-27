Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issue Advisory; Check Which Roads Will Be Closed, Routes To Take On Thursday

Representational photo | File

To mitigate potential disruptions, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced specific traffic restrictions and arrangements to maintain a seamless flow of traffic during on Anant Chaturdashi, when the Ganesh festival, particularly during the Ganpati immersion processions.

Central Region Traffic Arrangements

In the central region, at Worli’s Dr Annie Besant Marg, traffic going from southbound will be prohibited, making the entire stretch one-way traffic. Similarly, at NM Joshi Marg – traffic from Shingte Master Chowk to Bharatmata Junction will be closed before the arrival of Raja of Lalbaugh on BA Road northbound near Bharatmata Junction.

At South Mumbai, under the Colaba traffic division, three major routes will be prohibited for traffic and are declared as ‘No Parking’ – Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, except emergency vehicles. Motorists are requested to follow the diverted traffic signs as mentioned on the routes. The Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park areas will witness heavy traffic congestion on the Ganpati Immersion days, hence it’s suggested to avoid the routes unless it’s an emergency.

Azad Maidan and Kalbadevi Traffic Restrictions

Under the Azad Maidan traffic division, the Mahapalika Marg will have no vehicular movement on Thursday, the traffic will be diverted from CSMT Junction via D.N Road and L.T Marg to Metro Junction. In the Kalbadevi area, eight routes will be closed for vehicular movement and are declared as ‘No Parking’ zones – which are J.S.S Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Cawasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road. Most traffic under this division will be diverted at Maharshi Karve Road, Maulana Azad Road and Mohammad Ali Road. Special advisory that the neighbourhood of Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, JSS Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road and the routes leading to these areas will witness immense traffic congestion on Thursday, hence it’s advised to avoid these areas unless it’s an emergency.

Under the DB Marg traffic division, three routes will have no vehicular moments and those are Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg, Sardar Vallabhhai Patel Marg (from Prarthana Samaj Junction to Vinoli Junction) and Walkeshwar Road. Several routes connect to the neighbourhoods of Girgaon, Gamdevi and Teen Batti routes – which will have heavy jams on Thursday.

In the Pydhonie area, Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg, P D'Mello Road (from Kaklij Chowk to Wadibunder Junction) will be closed on Thursday. The Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Samantbhai Nanji Marg, and Maulana Azad Road (from JJ Junction to Don Taki Junction to Gol Deol Junction) will be declared as No Parking zones. At Tardeo, the Pandita Ramabai Marg, JSS Road, M.S Ali Road, Pathe Bapurao Marg, Jawaji Dadaji Marg, Jehangir Boman Behram Marg will be made ‘one-way’ instead of ‘two-way’, except for Pandita Ramabai Marg where traffic will be prohibited from Dr. NA Purandare Marg (Wilson Junction) to Sitaram Patkar Marg (Cecil Junction).

The NM Joshi Marg will be made a ‘one-way’ road, and all vehicular movement from Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokli Junction) to Khatav Mill, from Khada Parsee Junction to Nagpada Junction to Don Taki Junction – will be closed. Areas like Agripada, Nagpada, Saat Rasta Junction, Mumbai Central Junction, Don Taki Junction, and Chinchpokli Junction will experience heavy congestion on Thursday.

Traffic restrictions in Byculla

The Byculla area, which has major Ganpati pandals including Lalbaugh, Kalachowki, and other routes like G.D Ambekar Road, and Shravan Yashwante Chowk will witness heavy traffic congestion and pedestrian traffic. It is suggested that commuters avoid these routes on Thursday. The two main routes, Dr BA Road (northbound) will be closed from Bawla Compound junction to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) and the Sane Guruji Marg, which will be closed on Thursday.

In Bhoiwada, two routes will be made ‘one-way’ and those are Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya Marg (Naigaon Cross Road) and King E.D Road from Parel T.T to Khanolkar Chowk Junction. Meanwhile, the Govindaji Keni Marg will be closed for traffic from Bhoiwada Naka to Hind Mata Junction. All these areas will witness heavy footfall and traffic congestion on Thursday, including Bharat Mata Junction.

Traffic restrictions in Dadar

In Dadar, the Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg – from Yes Bank Signal to Siddhivinayak Temple shall be closed for vehicular movements. The Ranade Road from Paneri Junction to Chaityabhumi Junction will be closed – till Chaityabhumi Ganesh Visarjan Chowpatty, including the Keluskar Road north and southbound. The M.B Raut Road and Tilak Airport – will be prohibited for traffic.

At Mahim, the entire 60-feet road will be closed, and so will the Mahim-Sion Link Road (Raheja bridge) from Kemkar Chowk to Raheja Hospital. AT BKC, entry is prohibited to goods vehicles and parking of vehicles at BKC Road from MTNL Junction to Family Court.

In the Eastern Suburban areas, starting from Chembur, all vehicles will be prohibited on Hemu Kalani Marg and Gidwani Marg. Under the Trombay traffic division, there will be no entry for vehicles at Ghatla Gaon Road, RC Road, C.G Gidwani Marg to Gold Club. Vehicles are not allowed at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk to Ganesh Ghat, who can instead use the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, under the Sakinaka traffic division. Under Mulund traffic division, from LBS Road to Bhatti Pada, from Ambedkar Chowk to Maharana Pratap Chawk to Modela Check Naka, all routes will be closed.

Traffic restrictions in Western suburbs

In the Western Suburban part of the city, starting with the Sahar traffic division – Gokhale Bridge Road will be closed on both bounds. The traffic will be diverted from Ramesh More Chowk, Nagardas Road, Tiwari Chawk, Andheri Subway Road, and Andheri West via Telli Gali junction – for light vehicles. The other diversions are towards Captain Gore Chowk (Parle Bridge).

In the Santacruz area, traffic will be prohibited from Indravadan Oza Marg to Vaikunthlal Mehta Marg, and from Juhu Naka to Moragaon. Several other routes will be made into ‘one-way’ traffic. Commuters are suggested to follow instructions by traffic cops and sign boards indicating diversions. The other routes that will be ‘one-way’ are Irla Society Marg, Gulmohar Road, C.D Barfiwala Road, Juhutara Road, and Linking Road, and instead, the SV Road can be used as an alternative.

At DN Nagar area, the westbound of Seizure Marg and J.P Road will be closed, commuters are to use the eastbound. The southbound of AP Road will be closed, and the northbound to be used. Similarly, PK Sawant Road – northbound will be closed, so the vehicles shall use the southbound.

In Goregaon, the entire Marve Road – from the junction to Mith Chowky will be closed. Vehicles are to use Ramchandra Land to Link Road. Similarly, SV Road – from MTNL Junction to Goraswadi will be closed, and so will M.G Road from Ratna Naka to Ganesh Ghat. Commuters are to use SV Road to Shankar Lane, and Shreerang Sabale Road to connect to the Link Road and proceed to their destination.

In another order, the traffic police also added that on Thursday, no heavy vehicles are allowed to enter the roads within Greater Mumbai. This measure aims to prevent congestion, and public inconvenience and maintain the smooth flow of vehicular traffic during these crucial moments of the festival, the order added.

