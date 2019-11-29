Anand Mahindra's important message on stray dogs has an important message about diversity

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again charmed all on Twitter. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group took to Twitter to give an important message about diversity.
According to NDTV report, a stray dog that was trained by Uttarakhand Police and recruited to their dog squad is now outperforming every other canine there. For years now, police forces in the country have been training foreign breeds like German shepherds and Labradors to sniff out explosives and work as guard dogs.
Replying to which, Mahindra tweeted, "There’s a management & life-lesson hidden in this trivial story. Stray dogs are a mix of diverse pedigrees. If we want to ‘outperform,’ we need to ensure we gain strength & wisdom from diversity. Knowledge, skills & balanced decisions come from a diverse set of inputs."
As per the NDTV report, In a tweet on Sunday, Uttarakhand Police said that for the first time, it trained a stray dog, and he is now the pride of the dog squad. "Galiyon mein ghumne vaala awara doggy aaj Uttarakhand Police ke shwan dal ki shaan bana hua hai (This stray dog who used to roam the streets is now the price of Uttarakhand Police's dog squad)," they wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of the dog in question.
