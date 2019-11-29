Anand Mahindra's important message on stray dogs has an important message about diversity

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again charmed all on Twitter. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group took to Twitter to give an important message about diversity.

According to NDTV report, a stray dog that was trained by Uttarakhand Police and recruited to their dog squad is now outperforming every other canine there. For years now, police forces in the country have been training foreign breeds like German shepherds and Labradors to sniff out explosives and work as guard dogs.

Replying to which, Mahindra tweeted, "There’s a management & life-lesson hidden in this trivial story. Stray dogs are a mix of diverse pedigrees. If we want to ‘outperform,’ we need to ensure we gain strength & wisdom from diversity. Knowledge, skills & balanced decisions come from a diverse set of inputs."