Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi HC sends factory owner, manager to judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent the owner and manager of the factory which caught fire in old Delhi's Anaj Mandi area earlier this month, to judicial custody till January 4 and said that there is a need of "multi-pronged investigation" into the case.

As many as 43 people were killed and 62 others were injured in a massive fire at the factory. Those who have been sent to the jail are -- Rehan, who is the owner of the building and Furkan, his manager.

Metropolitan Magistrate Manoj Kumar, in the order, stated, "Considering the anonymity of the incident, this court is of the opinion that there is a need for multi-pronged investigation and the custody of the accused was necessary."