Amul pouch milk prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants.

After the revision, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 66 per litre, Amul Taaza will be Rs 54 per 1 litre, Amul cow milk will cost Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost Rs 70 per litre.

In mid-October last year, the GCMMF increased the prices of Amul Gold (full-cream) and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre.

GCMMF mainly sells milk in the markets of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai. This cooperative organization sells more than 150 lakh liters of milk per day, out of which about 40 lakh liters of milk is sold in Delhi-NCR.

