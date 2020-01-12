AMU VC seeks security before varsity reopens on Monday

Aligarh: Professor Tariq Mansoor, the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has sought security for himself and his family as the varsity is scheduled to reopen on Monday, almost after a month-long break following the December 15 anti-CAA protest that turned violent.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Mansoor has sought security for him and his family in view of the threats issued by anti-social elements.

The SSP has not only assured security but also clarified that forces would be at deputed at the Vice Chancellor Lodge and also the administrative block of AMU.

Mansoor however, made it clear that the threat was not from students of the varsity.

"The students are like children and I have full faith in them. But there some anti-social elements, including those rusticated and others on bail for criminal charges, who are instigating students to attack me. They are calling me an RSS/BJP member and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter. There are also social media posts that call me 'traitor' and ask for my social boycott," the Vice Chancellor said in his letter.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Personal Secretary to Home Minister and the HRD minister, besides the Commissioner and District Magistrate.

Addressing reporters, Mansoor said: "They have put a post on social media that the funeral of the Vice Chancellor will be held on opening of the university. If the anti-social elements are not checked and any untoward incident happens, it will have a cascading effect nationally since the AMU is a sensitive institution."

He also clarified that the university administration was not competent to discuss CAA and the incident on the night of December 15 was being investigated by NHRC in compliance with the directive from Allahabad high court.

Senior district officials said: "We have received a letter from the AMU Vice Chancellor. Posters have been pasted against him and the registrar and we have sought report from SP (Crime) and CO (LIU) and extra security is being provided to both AMU officials.

"We are doing an audit of AMU's internal security and will submit a report to the varsity administration."

Earlier, a case had been registered against 10,000 unidentified students of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in connection with the violence which broke out during protests against the newly amended citizenship law on December 15.

The students have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 for offences such as rioting, deterring public servant, and endangering the life of others.

The FIR which was registered on December 24 on a complaint filed by Commandant 104 Battalion stated that on December 15 at 8:30 pm, over 10,000 students had gathered around the university's circle to protest.

"They unlawfully raised anti-national slogans. The students then pelted stones on the personnel and also vandalized the official vehicles," the FIR copy stated.

The police were directed to use minimal force to disperse the protesters, it stated, adding that water cannons were initially directed at the crowd. "When they did not disperse, tear gas and less intensity lathi-charge was done." The complainant sought an investigation to be conducted into the matter.

The police and protesters had clashed on December 15 after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent.