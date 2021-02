AMU students stage protest, seek resumption of hostel facilities, offline classes

"Final year students need the library and other on-campus facilities to complete their syllabus. The hostels should also be opened for their accommodation," said the student.

However, the university administration said that they have not opened because they were following the Government's COVID-19 guidelines.

"We have been following the guidelines of the government of India and that is why we have not reported any case on campus yet. Students are demanding reopening of hostels and offline classes for final year students," said an administrative staff member of AMU.

He added that the government has asked to allot one room per student in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But we have around 18 thousand to 19 thousand students living in hostels, who should we give rooms to and whom to not. Also, they are asking to resume classes for final year students, but then first-year students will also demand the same thing," he added.