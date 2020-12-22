'AMU alumni represent rich heritage, culture of India': PM Modi addresses university's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University via video conferencing and released a postal stamp during the event.

"History of education attached to AMU buildings is India's valuable heritage. I often meet AMU alumni during my foreign visits, who very proudly say that they've studied from AMU," Modi said in his address.

"Wherever in the world they go, AMU alumni represent the rich heritage and culture of India. In its 100 years of history, AMU has crafted and polished millions of lives, giving them modern and scientific thinking and inspiring them to do something for the society and the nation," he said.

"The country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination. The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights and their future," he added.

"Country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion and everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their dreams. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it," the Prime Minister said.

"School drop out rate among Muslim girls was more than 70% and this situation persisted for 70 years. In these circumstances, Government started Swachh Bharat Mission, built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls. Now this rate has fallen to nearly 30%," he added.

AMU Chancellor Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, besides key AMU officials were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister also praised AMU's contribution in the fight against COVID-19, calling the help by the university "phenomenal".

"Conducting free tests, making isolation wards, creating plasma banks and contributing to PM Cares Fund, all this shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations towards society," Modi said.