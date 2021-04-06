AMU admissions 2021: Dates for entrance exams released on amu.ac.in; click here for details

Dates for the Aligarh Muslim University's Entrance Exams 2021 has been declared by the university administration.
AMU released the official notice with the exams dates on its official website amu.ac.in. As per the notification, the entrance exam is scheduled to begin on 20th June in offline mode.
Aligarh Muslim University Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 will be held on 27th June in offline mode.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) conducts AMUEEE for admission to various engineering programmes. Aligarh Muslim University Engineering Entrance Exam (AMUEEE) 2021 will be conducted offline. The exam will be held for three hours and have three sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.