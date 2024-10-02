 Amritsar Viral Video: Brave Woman Single-Handedly Fights Off Burglars Entering House, Forces Them To Flee
The woman saw three masked men jump inside the house premises when she was on terrace. She darted downstairs and held on against the collective strength of the trio and prevented them from entering the house.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
The woman can be seen holding the door shut against burglars trying to enter the house. | X

Quick thinking by a woman has saved a household from robbery or perhaps worse. A video of the woman's valiant opposition to the criminals trying to enter the house has gone viral on social media platforms. The undated video was being widely shared on social media since October 1. Media reports have said that the incident took place in Amritsar.

As per India Today, the woman was drying clothes on the roof of the house when she spotted three men lurking suspiciously around the house. The men were wearing masks.

The woman kept watch on the movements of these men and bolted downstairs as one of them jumped inside the premises of the house.

What followed was a mayhem but quick thinking and quick action from the woman did not let the men enter the house.

Tug-Of-War, But Other Way Around

As the woman darted downstairs from terrace, she held the main door shut. It appeared quite a task for her as the men were trying to open the door from outside. But she held firm against the onslaught and did not leave the door. After a minute or so, she pulled a heavy sofa and kept it against the door. It also appears that some children were also present inside the house when the incident occurred. Screams can be heard throughout the video albeit it is not fully clear if the woman herself was screaming as they could be heard even when the woman appeared to be relatively calm.

The men reportedly fled the scene. The woman's brave effort is being praised on social media.

Here is the full video of the incident.

