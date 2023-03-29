Amritpal Singh uses his female aides to escape police: Reports | Facebook

Amritpal Singh, Khalistani separatist and radical preacher, has managed to evade authorities for more than 10 days despite being hunted down by the police. His latest escape was on Tuesday when he ran past a police checkpoint in Hoshiarpur in a car. Singh and his aide, Papalpreet Singh, used a network of women to avoid detection.

Using a Network of Women to Stay Under the Radar

A report in NDTV reveals that Singh and his accomplice used women to help them escape. They first sought shelter in Patiala and then moved to Haryana, where they stayed at the house of a woman named Baljit Kaur. Kaur was later arrested by the Haryana police for harboring the fugitives. The duo then reached out to another woman friend in Delhi, where they spent a night before leaving.

Under High Alert after Arrest of Baljit Kaur

After the arrest of Baljit Kaur, Singh and Papalpreet went on high alert and stopped using their own phones, instead using the phones of people whose homes they sheltered in. Singh was reportedly on his way to Jalandhar to surrender and give an interview to an international channel, but the police began tailing their vehicle, forcing him to flee.

Singh's hunt began on March 18 after he and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of his aide, Lovepreet Toofan. After this incident, Amritpal has managed to dodge the police and his arrest attempts multiple times using different vehicles and changing appearances.