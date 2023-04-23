 Amritpal Arrested: Security tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh as fugitive to be shifted to prison
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAmritpal Arrested: Security tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh as fugitive to be shifted to prison

Amritpal Arrested: Security tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh as fugitive to be shifted to prison

Punjab Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh will be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA).

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Amritpal Arrested: Security tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh as fugitive to be shifted to prison | PTI

Dibrugarh: Security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh as pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh will be shifted to a prison in the Upper Assam town from Punjab on Sunday, police said.

Punjab Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh will be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA).

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Singh will be lodged, a senior official told PTI.

Read Also
Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh to will be flown to Assam, to join 9 aides in Dibrugarh Jail
article-image

Black Cat Commandos surround the jail

"The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and jail security personnel. The security inside the prison has also been tightened," he said.

Dibrugarh Traffic Police has also been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-kilometer stretch. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes.

According to sources, Singh is being brought aboard a special flight, which took off from Bathinda at 8.25 a.m.

Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6.45 a.m. from Rode village in the northern state after absconding for more than a month.

Altogether, nine of his associates are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Security in and around the jail premises has been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the Waris Punjab De (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amritpal Arrested: Security tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh as fugitive to be shifted to prison...

Amritpal Arrested: Security tightened in Assam's Dibrugarh as fugitive to be shifted to prison...

WATCH: Amritpal pays obeisance to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before his arrest at gurdwara in...

WATCH: Amritpal pays obeisance to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before his arrest at gurdwara in...

Maharashtra govt appoints 17-member panel for Aarey Colony development

Maharashtra govt appoints 17-member panel for Aarey Colony development

Uttar Pradesh boosts beer production by 15-20% to meet summer demand

Uttar Pradesh boosts beer production by 15-20% to meet summer demand

Karnataka Elections 2023: JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy hospitalised in Bengaluru weeks before state...

Karnataka Elections 2023: JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy hospitalised in Bengaluru weeks before state...