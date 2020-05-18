Amphan to intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 6 hours: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is going to intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 6 hours.

"Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'AMPHAN'over central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.5degN and longitude 86.4degE, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the next six hours," the IMD said in a tweet on Monday.

"To cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in afternoon/evening of May 20 as VSCS," it further said.

A dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert has been issued for Jhumpura, Keonjhar, Patna, Saharpada and Champua block of Keonjhar district; Sukruli, Raruan and Karajia blocks of Mayurbhanj district, by Special Relief Organisation of the Odisha government.