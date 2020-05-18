‘Amphan’ intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: MeT office

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Cyclone Amphan gathered strength and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, raising the likelihood of heavy rainfall coupled with high-velocity wind in several coastal Odisha and parts of West Bengal, officials said. It is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh between afternoon and evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, Regional MeT director in Kolkata GK Das said. According to the weather office, AMPHAN (pronounced as UM-PUN) moved slowly northwestwards at 3 kmph and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It lay centred about 980 km south of Paradip in Odisha, 1,130 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 1,250 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. It will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and then move northwards slowly during the next 24 hrs. Then, it may re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Hatiya islands between afternoon and evening of May 20. —Agencies
