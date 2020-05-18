‘Amphan’ intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: MeT office

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Cycl­one Amphan gathered strength and intensified into a severe cyc­lonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, raising the likelihood of heavy rainfall coupled with high-velocity wind in several coastal Odisha and parts of West Bengal, officials said. It is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts be­t­­ween Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya isla­nds in Bangladesh between afternoon and evening of May 20 as a very severe cycl­o­n­ic storm, Regional MeT director in Kolkata GK Das said. According to the weather office, AMPHAN (pronou­nced as UM-PUN) moved slowly north­we­s­twards at 3 kmph and intensified into a seve­re cycl­onic storm. It lay centred about 980 km south of Paradip in Odi­sha, 1,130 km sou­th-south­west of Digha in West Bengal and 1,250 km south-sout­h­west of Kh­e­p­upara in Bangla­desh. It will inten­sify in­to a se­v­ere cycl­o­nic storm in the next 12 ho­u­rs and then move nor­thwards sl­o­wly during the next 24 hrs. Th­en, it may re-curve north-north­east­wards and move fast across nor­thwest Bay of Bengal and cro­ss West Bengal-Bangla­desh coasts between Sagar Isla­nds and Hatiya islands between afternoon and evening of May 20. —Agencies