Amit Shah's writ fails as state BJP VP Sobha Surendran prevented from contesting elections in Kerala Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the best efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the factionalism in the Kerala unit of BJP, the problem is refusing to go away with the state leaders coming up with counter strategies.

State party vice president Sobha Surendran is engaged in a bitter fight with state party chief K Surendran, who is using everything in his arsenal to prevent her from contesting the assembly elections.

With Sobha sulking for most part of Surendran’s tenure as state president, Amit Shah had instructed the state unit to include her in the list. But Surendran, with the active support of minister of state for external affair V Muraleedharan, struck her name out.

The vice-president was apparently resigned to her situation and even announced that she wanted to be excused from contesting as she had other priorities.

However, the central leadership again intervened and indicated that Sobha was being considered for the Kazhakoottam seat, a prestigious constituency for BJP as it had come a close second in the previous assembly poll. The seat is considered a good prospect for the party in the current elections.