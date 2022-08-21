Amit Shah's Hyderabad visit: Union Minister to meet Jr NTR; may also meet TDP's Chandrababu Naidu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during his visit to Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad. | -

Union minister Amit Shah is likely to meet Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister and the chief of Telugu Desam Party, during his visit to Hyderabad today, according to NDTV report. Possibly, a meeting between the two could signal new alliances ahead of the state elections in Telangana.

Notably, Naidu had broken away from the NDA in 2018, almost a year ahead of the general election. Many have blamed the split for his subsequent defeat in the state elections.

He had accused the BJP of ignoring Andhra Pradesh in the budget. Later, he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "He is responsible for injustice to Andhra Pradesh."

"I took the decision not for selfish reasons but for the interests of Andhra Pradesh. For four years I made all efforts, went to Delhi 29 times, asked many times. This was the Centre's last budget and there was no mention of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu, who was the Chief Minister then, had said in the state assembly.

Amit Shah visiting Hyderabad:

Shah is visiting to Hyderabad for a rally ahead of the by-elections in Telangana's Munugode, where the sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has switched from the Congress to the BJP. The by-poll became necessary after Reddy switched sides and resigned.

Landing in Hyderabad this morning, the Union Minister visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple and offered prayers. He will address the meeting in Munugode, about 85 km from Hyderabad, later this evening.

Amit Shah to meet Jr NTR

Shah is also likely to meet popular actor Jr NTR, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson, who acted in the recent movie 'RRR'.

In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections before the State bifurcation, Jr NTR campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party. Later, he distanced himself from politics to focus on his career in movies.

KCR slams BJP:

At a public meeting in Munugode yesterday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hit out at the BJP, saying it would stop providing free power to farmers.

This morning, Chief Minister Rao's son, KT Rama Rao, who is also a minister in the state cabinet, directed a series of jibes at Amit Shah. The first concerned dynastic politics, which the BJP claims not to practice.

"The father of an "Ace cricketer" who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today. He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad," Mr Rama Rao tweeted.