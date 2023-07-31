Amit Shah To Table Controversial Delhi Services Bill In Lok Sabha Tomorrow

Home Minister Amit Shah | (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

The controversial Delhi services bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will seek permission to present the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill aims to replace the existing ordinance, which granted the Union government control over the bureaucracy of the Capital.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai to give statement in parliament

According to the Lok Sabha's list of business for Tuesday, Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, will present a statement explaining the urgency behind enacting the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023. The AAP has strongly criticised the ordinance, deeming it "illegal," "unconstitutional," and a "black law." Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has traveled across the country to garner support against the ordinance and has linked the AAP's entry into the National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India) grouping to the Congress's stance on the matter.

As per reports, it appears that a contentious provision intended to reverse the effect of a May 11 Supreme Court ruling, which granted control of Delhi's administration to the elected government, has been omitted. The proposed changes now suggest altering the process of appointing tribunal heads in the Capital, granting some authority to the lieutenant governor, instead of the earlier approach in the Ordinance where the President of India served as the final signatory.

Tussle between Centre and Delhi govt over ordinance

On May 19, an ordinance was issued, effectively overturning a judgment by a Supreme Court constitution bench. The court's ruling had previously granted control of Delhi's bureaucracy to the elected government, except for matters related to policing, public order, and land.

The introduction of the ordinance escalated the ongoing dispute between Delhi's ruling AAP and the Union government-appointed lieutenant governor over control of the Capital.

Subsequently, on July 20, the Supreme Court referred the Delhi government's petition challenging the legality of the ordinance to a constitution bench comprising five judges. However, it's important to note that the court's decision to examine the ordinance's legality does not affect the introduction or passage of the bill.