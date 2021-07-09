Amit Shah to chair meeting with CMs of NE states on July 17, border disputes likely to be discussed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with CMs of northeast states on July 17, during which he is likely to take up the matter of interstate border disputes among other issues, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

The meeting will also be attended by chief secretaries and the director general of police of these states, he said.

"The Union Home Minister has informed us that he will be chairing a meeting with all chief ministers of NE states at the Convention Hall here, tentatively on July 17," Sangma told reporters.