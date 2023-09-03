Amit Shah Tears Into Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Anti-Sanatan Remark: 'Votebank, Appeasement Politics Making Oppn..'

Amit Shah hit out at Udhayanidhi Stalin for latter's comments on Sanatan Dharma |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (September 3), speaking at a rally in poll bound state of Rajasthan in Dungarpur, attacked the Opposition parties and teared into DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, for the latter's controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma at at an event in Chennai. "Two important parties of the INDIA alliance - the Congress and DMK - and their two leaders, one a son of (former) finance minister and another son of a Chief Minister, are saying that Sanatan Dharma should be finished." Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that it was votebank and appeasement politics that was making these leaders comment about finishing the Sanatan Dharma.

Amit Shah hits out at INDIA alliance over the remark

Home Minister Amit Shah also said that it was not the first time that the Opposition or a leader was insulting Sanatan Dharma. The Home Minister went to narrate how former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that the "first right on the budget is that of the minorities" and said that it was votebank politics which made the former PM pass such a comment.

Sanatan lives in the hearts of people, says Amit Shah

"Congress party president and their leaders say that if Modi wins, Sanatan rule will be established. Sanatan lives in the hearts of the people, nobody can remove or eradicate it," said Amit Shah.

Opposition will be nowhere with such comments on Sanatan

Home Minister Amit Shah warned that the comments on Sanatan Dharma will cost the INDIA bloc and opposition dearly. "This GHAMANDIA alliance for appeasement and votebank politics can stoop to any level. I am here to tell you, the more you speak, the more you will keep shrinking. In 2014 and 2019 you kept shrinking. Now with this tirade against Sanatan, you will not even be found even if someone tries to using binoculars," said Shah in his scathing attack.

Udhayanidhi's comments against Sanatan kick up a storm

On Saturday (September 2), DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin passed controversial comments on Sanatan Dharma by equating it with diseases like dengue and malaria and said that it should not only be opposed but also eradicated. The DMK leader in a later post on X, said that he firmly stood by his comments and went on to call Sanatan Dharma as discriminatory. A complaint was filed against Stalin in Delhi by a senior Supreme Court advocate.

