Amit Shah Takes Jibe At Congress & DMK, Calls Them '2G, 3G, 4G' Parties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress and DMK, criticizing them for dynasty politics and alleged corruption. Referring to them as "2G, 3G, 4G" parties, he called for Tamil Nadu to reject these parties and entrust power to a "son of the soil."

While addressing a public meeting to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government, Shah denounced the opposition parties for opposing the abrogation of Article 370. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "uniting Kashmir" with India through this decision.

Denouncing Corruption in Congress and DMK

Shah accused the Congress and DMK of perpetuating corruption across generations. He mentioned the Maran family's alleged corruption spanning two generations and the Karunanidhi family's corruption over three generations. He also referred to the Gandhi family as "4G," with Rahul Gandhi representing the fourth generation enjoying power.

Urging the Removal of Dynasty Politics

Asserting the need for change, Shah emphasized the importance of removing the "2G, 3G, 4G" parties from power in Tamil Nadu and giving the opportunity to a leader rooted in the state.

Shah asked the crowd if they agreed with the removal of Article 370 and if they considered Kashmir as an integral part of India. He criticized both the Congress and DMK for opposing the abrogation, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's decisive action in unifying Kashmir with India.

Meeting with Tamil Nadu BJP Leaders

Earlier in the day, Shah attended a meeting with the BJP's Tamil Nadu leaders, including state president K Annamalai, in Chennai.

