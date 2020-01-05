Amit Shah speaks to Delhi's top cop over JNU violence, asks him to take necessary action

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik regarding violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and asked him to take necessary action.

Home Minister Shah also ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report on the incident as soon as possible.

"Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon'ble Minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible," Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted from its official handle.