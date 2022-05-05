Amit Shah should see what happened in Jahangirpuri, Uttar Pradesh: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

In a sharp reply to BJP leader Amit Shah's comments to Trinamool Congress, party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the union home moinister should see what happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Uttar Pradesh and in Madhya Pradesh, not worry about Bengal.

The Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants that the refugees who have come to Bengal should not get citizenship.

"BJP's work is to create divisiveness, what has he done as HM? They did violence even on the day of Eid," Ms Banerjee alleged.

Further she also said, "Don't do things to bulldoze the democratic structure of the country" and added, "don't play with fire, the people will retaliate by giving a befitting reply."

She also reminded Amit Shah to see to prevent cow smuggling, infiltration and ensure peace is maintained at the borders.

Mr Amit Shah, I've regards for you are the Home Minister. Don't guide me or don't ask BSF to overrule the State. It's your duty to see to prevent cow smuggling, infiltration & ensure peace is maintained at the borders: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/UJTvnGU26P — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today slammed the Trinamool Congress for spreading rumours about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that the Central government will implement it once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

"TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on the ground, but I would like to say that we will implement CAA on the ground the moment the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Mamata didi only wants that the infiltration continues and the refugees who have come to Bengal should not get citizenship. CAA was reality, is reality and is going to be a reality," said Shah, while addressing Paschim Bango Samman Samavesh in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The CAA allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail Indian citizenship.

Shah also thanked the people of Bengal for helping raise BJP's tally in Assembly to 77 from three and said that the party will continue to fight against the "atrocities" of TMC.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:18 PM IST