Amit Shah says COVID-19 testing in Delhi to be doubled in 2 days

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus patients crossed to 38K-mark in Delhi, the Centre on Sunday decided to double the number of tests in the city in the next two days and the exercise will soon start at polling stations in containment zones.

It was among major decisions taken in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his North Block office here this morning, in which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present along with members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Shah held the meeting to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation in Delhi, which so far claimed 1,271 lives in the city. "To prevent corona infections in Delhi, testing for the virus will be doubled in the next two days. The testing will be increased to three times after six days. Also, after a few days, testing will start at every polling station in the containment zone," Shah tweeted after the meeting.

As per a Delhi government list updated on June 13, the number of containment zones here has risen to 241. North District leads with 36 zones, followed by South West (34) and South (32). In a series of tweets, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is determined to curb corona infections in the country's capital Delhi.

"Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lt Governor and Chief Minister Kejriwal and senior officials took many important decisions to protect the people of Delhi and prevent this transition." In view of the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi, Shah said the Centre has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi which will not only add 8,000 more beds in the national capital but these coach will also be equipped with all facilities to fight corona infections.