Amit Shah says Congress amended Article 370 twice in past

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Congress, which was protesting the scrapping of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, had itself amended it twice in the past through similar process.

Speaking in the Upper House amid uproar by the opposition, Shah said, "This is not the first time. The Congress in 1952 and 1962 amended Article 370 through a similar process. So instead of protesting please let me speak and have a discussion, all your doubts and misunderstandings will be cleared, I am ready to answer all your questions."

Launching a veiled attack on National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress, Shah said, "Under the umbrella of Article 370, three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years. Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said Article 370 connected Jammu and Kashmir to India, it's not true."

"Maharaja Hari Singh signed Jammu and Kashmir Instrument of Accession on 27 October 1947, Article 370 came in 1954." Shah's announcement was immediately followed by the massive uproar in Rajya Sabha with opposition MPs protesting in the Well of the House.