Amit Shah reviews Yaas preparedness with Chief Ministers of Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Yaas including the evacuation of people on the high seas as well as in vulnerable coastal areas and the safety of Covid-19 facilities.

He discussed the possible impact of the cyclone on oxygen generation plants located in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra and asked the state governments to ensure their safety. In a video conference with the Andhra, Odisha and West Bengal CMs and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the minister said a 24x7 control room is functioning in the MHA, which can be contacted by them any time for assistance.

Shah specifically conveyed to the states likely to be impacted by the cyclone which is forming in the Bay of Bengal to make adequate power backup arrangements in all Covid hospitals, laboratories, vaccine cold chains and other medical facilities, a home ministry statement said.

The home minister advised the states — Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal and UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands — to make advance planning for keeping a buffer stock of oxygen for two days and movement of oxygen tankers to allocated states so that in case of any disruption, the supply is not impacted.

Shah reviewed the preparedness of the states and UT to ensure all fishermen are brought back to shore and the timely evacuation of people from low-lying and vulnerable areas.

He advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view the likely disruption of the movement of vehicles.